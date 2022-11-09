BMO Capital Markets Increases Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$7.00

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESVIF. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.