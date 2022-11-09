BMO Capital Markets Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $76.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $76.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 40.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $232,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.