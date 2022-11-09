BMO Capital Markets Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $76.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $76.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 40.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $232,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.