Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.61

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.61 and traded as high as C$49.85. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$49.47, with a volume of 201,124 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

