Boeing (NYSE:BA) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.62 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.06.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

