Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.36 and traded as high as C$10.35. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 232,892 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bonterra Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$354.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.36.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$98.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

