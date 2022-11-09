Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $21.72 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $21.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $21.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $92.28 per share.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,463.79.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,859.19 on Tuesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,801.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,933.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

