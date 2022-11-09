BrainsWay (BWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.