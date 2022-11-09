Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,071,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

