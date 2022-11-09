Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Lowered to $37.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Brookfield Renewable Price Performance
Shares of BEPC stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
