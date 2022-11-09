Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,175.20

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,175.20 ($25.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,900.30 ($21.88). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,922.50 ($22.14), with a volume of 3,054 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,350 ($27.06) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £311.62 million and a PE ratio of 13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,018.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,175.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.52) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($24.47), for a total value of £8,542.50 ($9,835.92). In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £8,542.50 ($9,835.92). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($21.68), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($73,260.30). Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,707.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

