Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $745.99

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 745.99 ($8.59) and traded as low as GBX 718 ($8.27). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 750 ($8.64), with a volume of 93,818 shares.

Burford Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 703.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 37,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.03.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

