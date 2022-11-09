CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Raised to €3.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.25 ($3.25) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.70 ($3.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.10) to €4.25 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

