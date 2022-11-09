Canaccord Genuity Group Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$40.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
IGIFF opened at $28.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $41.14.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.