Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$5.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $4.29 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

