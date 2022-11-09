Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Canada Goose by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Canada Goose Trading Up 1.3 %

GOOS opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

