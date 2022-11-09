Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 4.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

