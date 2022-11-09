Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $82.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $80.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $63,473,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after buying an additional 1,112,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.