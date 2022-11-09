Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $82.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

