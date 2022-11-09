CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $141,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

CarGurus Trading Down 3.2 %

CarGurus stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

