Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

