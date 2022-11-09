Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.9 %

Carnival Co. & Profile

CCL stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

