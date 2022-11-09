Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.06) to GBX 824 ($9.49) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

