Caterpillar (CAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $205.00.

10/31/2022 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

10/31/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $235.00.

10/28/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $174.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $236.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.

10/28/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $218.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $224.00 to $242.00.

10/13/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $143.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Tigress Financial from $282.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CAT opened at $229.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

