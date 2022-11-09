Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $93.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

