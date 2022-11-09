Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CELC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 17.34 and a quick ratio of 17.34. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

In related news, Director Richard Nigon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $7,686 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Celcuity by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

