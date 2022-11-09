Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Certara worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 17.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -227.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.