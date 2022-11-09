Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,619 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.51%.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

