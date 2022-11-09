Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cielo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $1.02 on Monday. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
Cielo Company Profile
