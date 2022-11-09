Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $1.02 on Monday. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

