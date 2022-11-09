Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $344.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $344.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.92.

Cigna stock opened at $327.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $329.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.85.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

