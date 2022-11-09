Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

