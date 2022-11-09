Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($70.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €75.00 ($75.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($64.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($70.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

