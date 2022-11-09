Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Clarivate by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

