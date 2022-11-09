Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $52.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.
Cloudflare Stock Up 3.4 %
Cloudflare stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
