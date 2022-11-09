CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

CCNE stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $538.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,823.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,320.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.