CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.13

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $25.86. CNB Financial shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 32,369 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $538.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CNB Financial news, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

