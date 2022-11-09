Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,794,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

