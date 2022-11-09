Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

