Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $507.22

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.22 ($5.84) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.61). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 410 ($4.72), with a volume of 18,924 shares.

Cohort Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £169.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,863.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 475.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 507.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

