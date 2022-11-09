Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth $300,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,531,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

