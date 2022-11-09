Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 151,410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

