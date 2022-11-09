Comerica Bank Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,699,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

