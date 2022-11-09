Comerica Bank Has $218,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,714,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 103,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $162.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.64.

