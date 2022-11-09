Comerica Bank Invests $209,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 77.27%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

