Comerica Bank Makes New $218,000 Investment in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.65.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

