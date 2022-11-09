Comerica Bank Makes New $64,000 Investment in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $130,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth $1,801,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen Stock Down 14.1 %

Heliogen stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Heliogen

In other Heliogen news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 104,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $252,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,752.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,357,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,148. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

