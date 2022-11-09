Comerica Bank Sells 2,610 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Conn’s worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conn’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $346.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

