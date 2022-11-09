Comerica Bank Takes $66,000 Position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Loyalty Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loyalty Ventures Stock Up 11.0 %

LYLT opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.02 million. Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 64.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Loyalty Ventures Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

