Comerica Bank Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $318,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 25.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 41.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 201,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $726.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

