Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.