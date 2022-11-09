Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.09

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.16. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 107,590 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $203.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

