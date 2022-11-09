Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.09

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.16. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 107,590 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $203.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
